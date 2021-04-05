EN
    13:48, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President expresses condolences to family of Kabdesh Zhumadilov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members of outstanding writer, laureate of State Prize, well-known public figure Kabdesh Zhumadilov, the Akorda press service informs.

    In his telegram the President noted that the works of Kabdesh Zhumadilov brightly illustrate the spirit and peculiarities of the epoch, and people’s hopes. His novels about the fortunes of the nation that underwent the tragic period were highly appreciated. The writer heavily contributed to the development of the country’s spiritual sphere.

    Kabdesh Zhumagulov died at the age of 84.


