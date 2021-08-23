Kazakh President expresses condolences to family of Sultan Orazalin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of well-known writer, academician of the International TV and Radio Academy, and public figure Sultan Orazalin, Kazinform reports referring to President’s press secretary Berik Uali.

In his telegram the President noted that Sultan Orazalin made a great contribution to the revival of national values and their promotion. Having studied copyright, raising state language status, national policy, terminology and onomatology issues he proposed the society a set of promising ideas and initiatives.

The Head of State said that rich literary heritage of Sultan Orazalin will provide an example and he will be always remembered.