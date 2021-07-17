EN
    Kazakh President expresses condolences to the people of Germany

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan offered the Chancellor and the people of Germany the deepest condolences over the deadly floods. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished those injured sooner recovery and wished those went missing return home.

    As earlier reported, 133 people were killed in the devastating floods in western Germany.


