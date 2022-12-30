EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:57, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro over the death of football legend Pelé, who won three World Cups, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State highlighted at as one of the greatest athletes ever Pelé contributed heavily to the promotion of football worldwide.

    As earlier reported, Pelé died at the age of 82.


    Photo: instagram.com/pele
    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!