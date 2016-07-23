Kazakh President extends condolences to Angela Merkel over Munich attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel today, the president's press service reports.

It is with great sadness that the Head of State has learnt about the armed attack that claimed innocent lives in Munich on July 22.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf President Nazarbayev extended sincere condolences to Angela Merkel, the families and loved ones of the victims and the people of Germany.