EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 23 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President extends condolences to Angela Merkel over Munich attack

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel today, the president's press service reports.

    It is with great sadness that the Head of State has learnt about the armed attack that claimed innocent lives in Munich on July 22.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf President Nazarbayev extended sincere condolences to Angela Merkel, the families and loved ones of the victims and the people of Germany.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!