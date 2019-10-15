Kazakh President extends condolences to Japan’s PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe over the typhoon-related deaths and injuries in Japan, the Akorda press service reports.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims sharing the people’s grief. Wish those affected by the tragic disaster sooner recovery,» the message reads.