    17:56, 19 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President familiarizes with work of mining and processing complex in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Tekeliyiskiy mining and processing complex within the framework of his working trip to Almaty region today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    During the visit, the Head of State familiarized with the day-to-day functioning of the enterprise.

    President Nazarbayev was also informed of the progress of the implementation of the project on ore production and processing with use of innovative technologies.

