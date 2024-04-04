EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan

    Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    As part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan the Head of State flew over the flooded areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State surveyed Terekty, Syrym and Karatobe districts.

    Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev said six districts and the city of Uralsk were affected by floods with 52 houses and 427 garden plots flooded.

    He said 1,911 people, 332 pieces of equipment, 101 motor pumps, and a helicopter are deployed in flood protection work. Rescuers from Almaty and Mangistau regions arrived to help mitigate the flood aftermath. Some 7,000 people were evacuated at large. 63 million tenge was allocated from the local budget to help flood-affected people.

    Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    As earlier reported, a state of emergency was declared in the region.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!