Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan

As part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan the Head of State flew over the flooded areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State surveyed Terekty, Syrym and Karatobe districts.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev said six districts and the city of Uralsk were affected by floods with 52 houses and 427 garden plots flooded.

He said 1,911 people, 332 pieces of equipment, 101 motor pumps, and a helicopter are deployed in flood protection work. Rescuers from Almaty and Mangistau regions arrived to help mitigate the flood aftermath. Some 7,000 people were evacuated at large. 63 million tenge was allocated from the local budget to help flood-affected people.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

As earlier reported, a state of emergency was declared in the region.