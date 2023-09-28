Kazakh President, German Chancellor hold press briefing

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a press briefing, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Germany is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union, especially in terms of trade and economic and investment ties. Therefore, we attach exceptional importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Today, I and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed a wide range of issues, paying attention to the further development of ties between Kazakhstan and Germany, said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev stressed that the talks held once again confirmed the mutual commitment of the sides to the strengthening of Kazakh and Germany relations.

The need for Kazakhstan and Germany to approach the realization of new investment projects in the most pragmatic manner to ensure sustainable development of our countries was stated. For that, we have the political will and huge economic potential. The key part of the talks was the discussion of the prospects of trade and economic cooperation. The positive dynamic in the bilateral trade was noted as well as the agreement was reached to take effective measures to further expand the name of exporting and importing goods, said the Kazah Head of State.

It bears to remind that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.