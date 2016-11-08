Kazakh President gives advice to leaders of nuclear powers

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged leaders of nuclear powers to visit facilities exposed to nuclear weapons effects while receiving the Culture of Peace Special Award of the Goi Peace Foundation in Tokyo on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyenbai reports.

"I was touched by the decision to award the Culture of Peace Special Award for my contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. By this award you demonstrate solidarity and pay respect to the people of Kazakhstan who experienced the horrors of 40 years of nuclear tests first-hand," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State stressed that the award is of paramount importance to him.



"[It is of paramount importance] since I dedicated a quarter of a century to building a safe world, developing inter-faith dialogue in our country and today Kazakhstan sets example to other states. Recently I founded the Prize for world without nuclear weapons and for global security that will be awarded annually on the 29th of August on the day of the closure of the world's largest nuclear test site [Semipalatinsk test site]. The UN declared that the International Day against Nuclear Tests will be observed on that day as well," the Kazakh President added.



President Nazarbayev also added that within the framework of his visit to Japan he will pay respect to victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.