    21:04, 17 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President gives instructions following mine incident in Karaganda rgn

    Коллаж: Freepik/Pixabay
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to the fire occurred in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government and the governor’s office of Karaganda region to conduct comprehensive investigation of the cause of the incident and provide full assistance to those suffered, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The government was tasked to hold talks with the foreign company which owns the enterprise regarding the workers’ safety. Repeated incidents at enterprises owned by foreign companies reveal serious violations of their investment and other commitments with corresponding consequences for further operation in the Kazakh market.


