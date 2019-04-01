Kazakh President gives instructions to head of Supreme Court Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed of the results of the Council's activity as well as measures aimed at modernization of the judges' selection system.



In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.