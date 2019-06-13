EN
    16:14, 13 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President gives interviews to Euronews, The Wall Street Journal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave interviews to Euronews and The Wall Street Journal, for the first time after the swearing-in ceremony, Kazinform has learned from the Head of State's Spokesman Berik Uali.

    The journalists asked the President questions regarding further development of Kazakhstan, the focal points of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

