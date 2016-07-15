Kazakh President: Green zone around Astana to be stretched to Burabay national park

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A green zone around Astana city will be stretched to the Burabay national park, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in an interview that will be broadcast by 24.kz TV Channel.

The green belt around the Kazakh capital grows annually. According to the President, it has turned into the second Burabay over the past 10 years.



"73,000 ha of forest around Astana - this is the territory of the Burabay national park. But what we plan to do is to stretch the green belt and link it to Burabay," the Head of State noted.



