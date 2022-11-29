EN
    17:31, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President greeted in solemn ceremony in Paris

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who arrived in France for an official visit was greeted in a solemn ceremony in Paris, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of Akorda.

    During the ceremony, the anthems of the two countries were played.

    The Kazakh President accompanied by Oliver Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad of France, walked past a guard of honor.


    Photo: akorda.kz




