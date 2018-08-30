Kazakh President greets nation on Constitution Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his greetings on Constitution Day to the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"Dear compatriots, I extend my greetings to you on the Republic of Kazakhstan Constitution Day! The Fundamental Law of the country has decisively withstood the tests of time and proved to be instrumental in determining the nation's vector of historical development.

By laying a solid foundation for our statehood, the Constitution has made its significant contribution to ensuring domestic political stability and consolidation of Kazakhstan's society.

The principles of the rule of law, strict observance of rights and freedoms, social guarantees and the supreme universal human values proclaimed by our Constitution are close and understandable to every citizen.

At the present stage, the constitutional norms of the social and state structure are the basis for progressive development and modernization processes, ensuring a confident future for the entire people of Kazakhstan!

This day I wish peace, creative undertakings, and prosperity to all Kazakhstanis!" the Head of State said extending greetings.