Kazakh President supports Palestine recognition

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the participants of the CSTO PA meeting, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.

Addressing those gathered the Head of State supported Russia’s suggestion to grant the CSTO PA a permanent status. He also called on the other delegations to support the suggestion.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the interparliamentary dialogue is key in strengthening interstate ties.

The Kazakh President said the meeting is being held amid unprecedented aggravation of the international situation. The scale of the threat to regional security largely expanded against the geopolitical confrontation. The global conflict potential reached a dangerous point. The situation in the Middle East raises concern. Number of civilians, including women and children, killed and injured rises in Gaza every day. Over a million people are in a bind. Practically all the international organizations called the humanitarian situation in Palestine unacceptable, in fact, it comes close to catastrophic.

The Kazakh President reaffirmed the country’s steadfast position on this issue noting the only way to solve the decade-long conflict is to establish the Palestinian State with Eastern Jerusalem as a capital on the ground of the two states for two peoples formula. The President also hailed the adoption of the UN GA Resolution as of May 10, 2024 on recognizing the rights of Palestinians for UN membership.