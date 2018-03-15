Kazakh President hails intensified coop between CA countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the way the heads of Central Asian states restarted cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The contacts between the heads of state have intensified. Within almost one year, since last March, all the presidents of the region held meetings with each other. I would like to emphasize the tremendous work the President of Uzbekistan has done towards the neighbors. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in a short period, jump-started the settlement of many problems accumulated over the last 20 years. I cannot but underscore the contribution of the new President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who, after taking office, intensified contacts with the nearest neighbors to resolve the long-standing issues and problems," Nursultan Nazarbayev told a working (consultative) meeting of the Heads of Central Asian countries underway in Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also hailed the intention of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to hold an international high-level conference in the furtherance of the International Decade for Action on 'Water for Sustainable Development' in Dushanbe in June this year. "I think all of us will support it," the Head of State said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also recalled that this year marks the 20th Anniversary of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. "In this context, we welcome the plan announced by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to host in August this year the anniversary Summit of the Heads of the Aral Fund founding states," the President of Kazakhstan added.

The Head of State believes that all these high-level contacts will intensify the trade, economic and human relations between the countries.

"For instance, in 2017, the growth of Kazakhstan's exports to each of your countries demonstrated a 30% increase. We did not have such indicators before. The intergovernmental commissions' meetings are held, new border crossing points are being opened, passport control procedures are getting simpler, new roads and bridges are under construction, the borders are brought into accord, while transport connections between our countries are improving. [We] are launching new flight routes and high-speed trains, holding business forums, creating joint trading houses and new production facilities, and lifting barriers to mutual trade. For the first time in all these years, our trade, for instance, with Uzbekistan has totaled $2 billion," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.