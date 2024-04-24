Kazakh President hails restoration of burnt-out pine woods in Semey

The Head of State supports the initiative of the local population to restore fire-damaged pine forests in Semey, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali.

As earlier reported, a large-scale tree planting campaign took place in Semey Ormany nature reserve in Borodulikha district as part of the Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign. It brought together nearly 1,000 people, including governor of the region Nurlan Urankhayev, deputies of regional and district maslikhats, members of the Union of Veterans, youth, and others.

The campaign is purposed to raise ecological culture and to restore burnt-out pine forests.

Over 23,000 pine trees were planted on 5 hectares near Boskresenovka village. Over 70,000 trees have been planted since the beginning of the Taza Kazakhstan campaign in the nature reserve territory.

Trees cover 87,773 hectares and water reservoirs occupy 14,301 hectares in Borodulikha district which stretches over 698,992 hectares. This year plans to plant 7,000 trees in the district.