Kazakh President, Head of Bashkortostan meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President noted that strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia increasingly embraces interregional cooperation between the states. Despite the pandemic the multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan develop dynamically and gain new content.

As stated there, the number of joint ventures keeps growing, investment projects in petrochemistry, agriculture, metallurgy, light industry and other industries are being successfully realized.