Kazakh President, Head of National Council of Swiss Federal Assembly meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with visiting President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation Andreas Aebi, the Akorda press service reports.

The President noting that Switzerland is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan in Europe highlighted its high innovation potential in green economy, agriculture, finance. He expressed the country’s readiness to realize new large projects in non-resource-based sector attracting Swiss capital and technologies. It would contribute to strengthening of solid positions of Swiss business in the economy of Kazakhstan.

Currently Switzerland ranks among top 3 largest investors of Kazakhstan. It channeled over USD 27 bln into Kazakhstani economy since 2005. Switzerland’s Glencore Xstrata, ABB,Philipp Morris, Rieter, Schindler, Bühler, Leica, Nestlé, Roche, Novartis, Syngenta, Ammann Group and others are present in Kazakhstan. In 2020 Switzerland ranked 11th among the leading partners of Kazakhstan with commodity turnover up to USD 1.7 bln.

The parties also drew attention to the current situation in Afghanistan, exchanged views and expressed concern over tense military-political and humanitarian situation there. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemned the terror act at the international airport of Kabul on August 26 stressing the need for further stepping up of efforts of the world community in countering terror threats, stabilization of situation in Afghanistan, strengthening of peace and security in Central Asian region.