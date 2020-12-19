EN
    Kazakh President held a meeting with akims

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the akims of the regions and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

    During the meeting, the issues of socio-economic development of the regions and the implementation of state programs were touched upon, the Akorda press service informs.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard reports of akims on the implementation of previously given instructions and initiatives. Addressing the heads of regions and cities of national significance, President Tokayev stressed the importance of meeting the needs of citizens amid the pandemic.


    In conclusion, the Head of State set a number of specific tasks for the akims to promptly addressing pressing issues of regional development, improving the quality of the people’s life, as well as implementing the Employment Roadmap at the appropriate level.


