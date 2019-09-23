Kazakh President, high representative of United Nations Alliance of Civilizations meet

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN GA the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the high representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the Akorda press service reports.

«Kazakhstan is ready for further active cooperation with the Alliance of Civilizations. Our delegation constantly takes part in the Alliance forums,» Tokayev said.

Tokayev thanked him for supporting the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions and active participation in the VI Congress last October expressing hope for further fruitful cooperation.

In his turn, Miguel Ángel Moratinos congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the Kazakh President and highly appreciated the country’s efforts in developing a dialogue between the nations, cultures and civilizations.