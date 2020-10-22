Kazakh President highlights importance of political transformation of the country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s political transformation is not a one-time campaign and far from the theatre, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The political transformation is a strategic one needed to further develop Kazakhstan as a democratic and civilized State, the Kazakh President said, noting seriousness of the political transformation.

He went on to say that the modernization of the country, with which the county is to carry on, aims at ensuring the interests of the youth who are to build the country’s potential in the difficult realities of the 21st century.