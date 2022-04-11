Kazakh President highlights importance of raising household income

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, who reported on the realization of the program for raising personal sector income, the Akorda press service reports.

Tugzhanov reminded that wages of over 1 mln of public servants and quasi-public sector production personnel will increase. He also reported on the Government’s plan to create new jobs thanks to the development of investment projects in various economic sectors, increase in income from entrepreneurship, and generation of new productions in pharmaceutical, biotechnologies, IT, and petrochemical industries.

Besides, measures will be taken to support socially vulnerable groups of the population.

Following the meeting, the Head of State highlighted the importance of raising the household income and charged to keep this issue under control.