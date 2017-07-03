Kazakh President holds Astana green zone development meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, a meeting was held on development of the green zone of Astana chaired by the Head of State, Akorda press service reports.

After flying over the territory of the woodlands, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed on the current work on development of the green zone and the further gardening plans.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev read a report. According to the deputy minister, as of today, the total area of the forest plantations made since 1997 is about 80,000 hectares.

As Nyssanbayev noted, the main activities ensuring creation of the green zone of Astana City include continuous monitoring of the plantations and scientific support by the designated companies of the republic.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the President's Executive Office A. Dzhaksybekov, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev, Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov.

The creation of the green zone promotes development of tourism and recreation. For now, 10 forest users have obtained landplots for recreational purposes on the territory of Zhassyl Aimak State Forest Fund for a long term of use.

In addition, a bicycle path has been built within the city of Astana between Kosshi and Ilyinka villages for entertainment of the capital citizens and guests. The 23-kilometer-long bike path was built in accordance with the latest technological standards and is the only one located in a forest area in the territory of our country. The city administration plans further development of the 258-km-long bicycle network around the city.