EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:13, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President holds emergency meeting on blasts in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency meeting on explosions occurred in Zhambyl region, the press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali said.

    The Head of State expressed condolences to the grieving families and wished sooner recovery to those injured in explosions.

    Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, heads of law enforcement agencies attended the sitting.

    The Defence Minister, Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan and Zhambyl region Governor took part in the meeting via a videoconferencing from Taraz.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Army President of Kazakhstan Incidents Zhambyl region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!