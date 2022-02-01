EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:51, 01 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President holds meeting on corruption control

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President held the meeting on the fight against corruption. Addressing those gathered the Head of State noted that the fight against corruption is one of the top priorities of the state policy. It is crucial to root out corruption to establish supremacy of law and build the true legal state, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

    The President said that for the last years Kazakhstan made important steps in this direction. Certain measures were taken for court functioning. For the past three years 174 judges were relieved of their posts or down-graded.

    The President said that he would approve the draft anticorruption policy concept. The goal is to build the corruption-free society.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!