Kazakh President holds meeting on corruption control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President held the meeting on the fight against corruption. Addressing those gathered the Head of State noted that the fight against corruption is one of the top priorities of the state policy. It is crucial to root out corruption to establish supremacy of law and build the true legal state, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

The President said that for the last years Kazakhstan made important steps in this direction. Certain measures were taken for court functioning. For the past three years 174 judges were relieved of their posts or down-graded.

The President said that he would approve the draft anticorruption policy concept. The goal is to build the corruption-free society.