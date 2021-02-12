Kazakh President holds meeting on judiciary system modernization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan despite pandemic continues the country’s judiciary system modernization, the Akorda press service report.

The ongoing reforms should mobilize qualified professionals in the sphere and ensure fair justice. Such measures are taken primarily to strengthen public confidence in the courts. In turn, courts and court procedures must meet modern requirements and protect the rights of citizens, businesses and investors. Now, as the President said, it is necessary to ensure the real implementation of these new norms and to eradicate bureaucracy in the activities of the courts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded those attending that people are at the core of all reforms. Therefore, court procedures should be clear to everyone. A people-centered approach should form the basis of the activities of administrative justice, to be introduced from July 1, 2021. As a result, the system of state employees' work with people should radically change. The professionalism of judges plays a key role in the success of the reform.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also focused on the issue of using new judicial IT services. According to him, the courts are obliged to apply all the achievements of latest technologies, conservative approaches are inappropriate here. At the same time, it is necessary to continue to keep up with the times, actively introducing sought-after technological solutions.

The Head of State charged to work out in detail a new judicial IT service, which contains elements of artificial intelligence.

Before the meeting, the President got familiarized with information systems and new IT services, the Supreme Court uses in its activities.