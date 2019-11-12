EN
    17:55, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President holds meeting with Iranian FM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akorda reports.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend a meeting of «Astana Club» international discussion platform.

    The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

    Welcoming the Iranian diplomat the Head of State recalled a fruitful meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan. The event took place in October the current year.

    The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome he received in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif shared his impressions of the work of «Astana Club» praising the presentation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev at the plenary meeting of the event.

