Kazakh President holds meeting with management of Locus Solutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the chairman of Locus Solutions Company's Board of Directors, Executive Director of Ganeden Biotech Andrew Lefkowitz, Kazinform refers to the press-service of Akorda.

The sitting was also attended by Locus Solutions board member John Rhea and senior vice president of the company Kenneth Alibek.

The parties have discussed the issues of the company's activity in Kazakhstan. In addition the meeting considered the application of the company's technology which is to significantly increase productivity in agriculture, oil and gas sectors.