EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:36, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President holds meeting with president of Eurasia Group

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - As part of his visit to New York, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the famous American political scientist, founder and president of the Eurasia Group research and consulting company Ian Bremmer, Akorda reported.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda and discussed current trends in technological development.

    At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan invited Ian Bremmer to participate in the international discussion platform «Astana Club».

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan UN President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!