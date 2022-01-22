Kazakh President holds meeting with state bodies reps

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the participation of the Kazakh President’s Administration, Security Council, General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, Defense and Interior Ministries leadership, the Akorda press service reports.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev reports on the fulfillment of the Law and Order crime preventive campaign. He stressed that 1,822 criminal cases were initiated, 116 of them were transferred to special prosecutors.

Interior Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said that some divisions of the Armed Forces continue jointly with the internal affairs bodies to maintain law and order in the regions with ‘red’ terrorism threat level.

Following the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to further work on investigating all the facts of the events occurred.