    11:40, 17 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President holds phone conversation with Mangistau rgn governor

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «The phone talk between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev took place. The latter reported about the social and political situation in the region as well as the implementation of the measures under the comprehensive plan for the development of Mangistau region. Following the talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the prospects for the social and economic development of the region,» reads the Facebook post.



