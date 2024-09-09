Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

The Head of State held a sitting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov, Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, and Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported on the development of measures to strengthen the country’s defense capability.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Those present took decisions on the proposed approaches to raise the country’s defense potential and equip the army with modern pieces of armament and military hardware, including those manufactured by domestic defense complex enterprises.

Following the sitting the Head of State – Chairman of the Security Council set certain tasks to improve the national military establishment.