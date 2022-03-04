Kazakh President holds session on national security, law and order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting on ensuring the national security, law and order, the Akorda press service reports.

Heads of law enforcement and special agencies took part in the meeting.

Those present focused on the pressing issues of ensuring the national security, strengthening of law and order in the country, in particular, the fight against organized crime.

The Head of State drew attention to the rapid response tasks and interdepartmental cooperation.

Following the meeting the President gave certain tasks aimed at strengthening national security, adoption of additional measures to protect public order and fight against organized crime.