Kazakh President holds sitting of Supreme Council for Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov reported on the fulfillment of social welfare reforms, development of the Social Code and modernization of the pension system. Sir Suma Chakrabarti, the External Advisor to the Kazakh President, expressed his opinion on this issue.

The Head of State stressed that pandemic revealed and aggravated socioeconomic development problems. The main of them are slowdown in growth rates, household income growth, and aggravation of current inequality. The President noted that Kazakhstan as well as the world implemented anti-crisis initiatives, business and population support measures.

Sir Suma Chakrabarti and chairwoman of the financial market regulation and development agency Madina Abylkassymova presented a report of the Advisory Committee for efficient macroeconomic policy on the development of the banking sector and stock market.

National Bank chairman Yerbolat Dossayev reported on raising efficiency of the strategy for management of the National Fund and Integrated Accumulative Pension Fund.

This year the Supreme Council for Reforms considered over 20 issues concerning virtually all sectors of the national development. The action plan of the Council for 2022 was approved following the sitting.