Kazakh President holds telephone conversation with P. Poroshenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

During the conversation the heads of states discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of the international agenda. P. Poroshenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side, the press service of Akorda reported.