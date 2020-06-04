Kazakh President holds the National Security Committee’s Board extended sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an extended sitting of the National Security Committee’s Board involving key personnel of the central headquarters and regional offices, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State laid flowers to the stele honoring the National Security Committee officers killed in the line of duty and surveyed exposition of the restored museum of the central headquarters of the Committee.

Chairman of the National Security Committee, head of regional bodies reported to the President.

The Head of State gave certain tasks on further improving of the national security system.