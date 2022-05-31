Kazakh President honors memory of victims of political repressions and famine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of laying flowers to the monumental complex honoring 1932-933 famine victims in the city of Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

The President laid flowers and paid a minute of silence to the memory of the victims of political repressions and famine. The family members and close ones of the victims of the tragic epoch also attended the ceremony.

Kazakhstan marks the Day of Memory of Victims of Political Repressions on the 31st of May every year. The Day of Memory of Victims of Political Repressions was instituted on April 5, 1997 by the presidential decree.