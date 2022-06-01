EN
    08:14, 01 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President honors scientists with state awards

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to award a number of Kazakhstanis with state awards for their contribution to the development of science, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    For instance, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurynov was honored with the Barys order of the first degree.

    Members of the academy Zhabaikhan Abdildin, Bulat Kumekov and Dosmukhamed Kshibekov were awarded with the Barys order of the third degree.

    Other honorees received the Parasat and Kurmet orders.


