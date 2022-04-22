Kazakh President hosts Ramadan dinner at Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidnet of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted an Iftar dinner for fasting persons during Ramadan. Addressing those present, the Head of State noted that Iftar is a good tradition, symbolizing the unity and prosperity of the people. He highlighted the importance of building a just society, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Changes to the Constitution are to be made in the near future. However, citizens’ consciousness needs to be renewed, which is not an easy task. Huge work is ahead, therefore it is necessary to dedicate all our efforts to that. First of all, our thoughts should be pure and sincere. We should be merciful and support each other, the qualities which humans lack these days,» said the President.

Tokayev is sure that the upcoming generation needs to be given the right guidelines because only educated, open, patriotic youth can build their bright future. According to him, it is very important that the youth learn the national values and acquire modern science and knowledge.

The Head of State noted that Islam promotes the values of peace and humanism.

«Throughout history, our people have valued peaceful life above all. We remain true to this covenant. The unity and mutual understating must be maintained. Islam calls for unity, but not separation. Belief is the most valued quality. Therefore, the upbringing of the upcoming generation in the spirit of the values the traditional religion carries is our common task,» said the President.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President wished all compatriots unity and well-being.