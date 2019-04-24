EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:23, 24 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Hungarian PM meet in Akorda

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán are holding a meeting in Akorda now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sides will hold negotiations both in narrow and extended formats.

    Viktor Orbán arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

    The politicians are expected to discuss the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation as well as a number of international problems and projects.

