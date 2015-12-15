EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 15 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President inks decree on awarding state prizes

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree awarding state prizes to people for significant contribution to socio-economic and cultural development of the country.

    Among the awardees are prominent figures of culture, science, education, health care, representatives of the production sector, business, law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes, and veterans of labor. According to the press service of Akorda, the list of awardees will be published in the local press.

    Tags:
    Economy Akorda presidential residence Culture President of Kazakhstan Healthcare Education and Science Government Law and justice President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!