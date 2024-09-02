Kazakh President inks decree to hold national referendum on NPP construction

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to hold a national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on October 6, 2024, Akorda reports.

According to sub-paragraph of 10 of Article 44 of the Constitution and Article 18 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on republican referendum, the Head of State decreed to hold the republican referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on October 6, 2024.

During the referendum, Kazakhstanis will be asked to vote on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan as well as the government, central state and local executive bodies is assigned to hold the referendum.

The decree takes effect since its signing.

To note, in his state-of-the-nation address the Kazakh President announced that a nationwide referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant will be held on October 6.