Kazakh President inspects Aktobe Industrial Zone

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has familiarized himself today with the activities of the Industrial Zone of the city of Aktobe, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed about the progress of construction of Zerde-Ceramics Aktobe LLP factory for the production of porcelain and ceramic tiles. The cost of this investment project totals KZT 9.2 billion.



The President of Kazakhstan was provided with information about the implementation of the Industrial-Innovative Development government program, the industrial modernization, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also apprised of the activities of the region's major industrial facilities, including the oil-producing company of CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas JSC and ARM WIND LLP, which constructs wind power plants.



Addressing the heads of companies, the Head of State emphasized the need to annually raise the employees' remuneration, increase the share of local content in the goods and services being purchased. The President highlighted the importance of creating an SME development belt around large enterprises.



At the end of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the regional authorities to take comprehensive measures for the further attraction of investments to the region.