EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 06 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President inspects Karaganda's new downtown devpt site

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected today the site of the residential buildings development area in South-East Neighborhood in Karaganda, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The local authorities reported to the Head of State on the progress and results of the construction of housing and socially significant facilities within the scope of urban development of Karaganda.

    nullFor instance, in the new downtown, it is planned to construct a number of administrative buildings and sports facilities, a concert hall, the House of Children and Youth, a distribution and logistics center, and a school.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the implementation of Nurly Zher and Nurly Zhol state programs, including the progress made in the construction of the Kapchagay-Burubaytal-Balkhash road and the results of the reconstruction of the intra-regional roads.

    nullnull null 

    Tags:
    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Construction President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!