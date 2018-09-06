Kazakh President inspects Karaganda's new downtown devpt site

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected today the site of the residential buildings development area in South-East Neighborhood in Karaganda, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The local authorities reported to the Head of State on the progress and results of the construction of housing and socially significant facilities within the scope of urban development of Karaganda.

For instance, in the new downtown, it is planned to construct a number of administrative buildings and sports facilities, a concert hall, the House of Children and Youth, a distribution and logistics center, and a school.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the implementation of Nurly Zher and Nurly Zhol state programs, including the progress made in the construction of the Kapchagay-Burubaytal-Balkhash road and the results of the reconstruction of the intra-regional roads.