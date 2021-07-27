Kazakh President inspects KazRost Engineering Ltd in Kostanay

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited KazRost Engineering Ltd assembling VECTOR410KZ and ACROS harvesters in collaboration with Rostselmash as part of his working trip to Akmola region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President inspected the workshops assembling agricultural machinery and tractors.

According to Kairat Kalmanbayev, director of KazRost Engineering Ltd, last year 504 combines worth KZT29.5bn were manufactured. It is planned to assemble 598 YTO combines and 300 wheeled tractors of four types by the end of the year. The company employs 162 people.

During the visit, the Head of State noted the importance of the company’s production for the barren areas of the country.

«Machine building is a priority area for our country. Global food prices grew by 40%. Our government is trying to contain the prices and deal with such a difficult task. The country should move towards total food self-sufficiency. Work is ongoing with the major companies and investors,» said the President.

Notably, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Kokshetau city, Akmola region, on a working trip.



