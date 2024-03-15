Tokayev instructs to begin work to add Ustyurt Plateau and underground mosques to UNESCO World Heritage List

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a task to commence work to include the Ustyurt Plateau and underground mosques in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Last year, Kazakhstan was elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes were already included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is necessary to continue the work in this direction, which is of great spiritual and cultural importance, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President added that the country is rich with unique natural and historic sites.