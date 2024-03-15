Tokayev instructs to begin work to add Ustyurt Plateau and underground mosques to UNESCO World Heritage List
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a task to commence work to include the Ustyurt Plateau and underground mosques in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Last year, Kazakhstan was elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes were already included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is necessary to continue the work in this direction, which is of great spiritual and cultural importance, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President added that the country is rich with unique natural and historic sites.
One of the unique places is our national pride the Ustyurt Plateau. Its stunning views are of particular interest among tourists, attract famous foreign photographers wishing to capture picturesque frames. Another amazing attraction of these places is underground mosques. There are over two dozen such mosques in the west of Kazakhstan. They were built in different periods and differ from each other… I instruct the authorized bodies together with the National commission to begin work to include the said sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List, said Tokayev.