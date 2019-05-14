Kazakh President instructs to complete construction of Kyzylorda glass factory

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Paying a working visit to Kyzylorda region, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the community of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 400 people attended the meeting with the Head of State. At the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan elaborated on issues that are crucial for the development of the country and the region.



A glass factory is now under construction in Kyzylorda region.

"It is necessary to complete the construction of a glass factory. Favorable conditions should be created for the development of production and the business cluster. I am entrusting Baiterek Holding, together with the local administration, with launching the first Kazakhstani glass factory," said the President of Kazakhstan.



Earlier, greater focus was placed on agriculture in Kyzylorda region. In recent years, a lot of work has been done to develop rice production. Rice production has doubled and rice exports have increased ten times. It is planned to implement a number of measures to increase the region's agricultural potential. In particular, in summer, there is a shortage of water in the region. Therefore, the construction of reservoirs is presently relevant.

"I am instructing the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the regional administration to jointly carry out specific work on this matter," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





During the meeting with the community of the region, emphasis was on developing entrepreneurship in the region, and increasing the number of large-scale enterprises. In this regard, specific tasks were given to the top officials of the region.



At the end of the meeting, a number of citizens were awarded Presidential Letters of Appreciation in recognition of their contribution to the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda region.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started today his working visit to Kyzylorda region.